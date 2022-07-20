NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash caused heavy traffic on the turnpike.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The delay happened near the Northwest 106th Street exit on the Florida Turnpike at around 11:55 a.m., Wednesday.

An 18-wheeler truck lost its load, which caused it to collapse on its side.

The crash caused one tractor trailer to jackknife and overturn.

All northbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike are shutdown.

Traffic is being diverted onto Northwest 74th Street.

