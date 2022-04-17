TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash led to traffic delays in Tamarac.

The crash occurred along West Commercial and Woodlands Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Three people were transported to Broward General. Two of those three victims were extricated and transported as trauma alerts.

Debris can still be seen on both sides of the road.

The crash is under investigation.

Commercial Boulevard is currently closed between 64th and Rock Island.

