Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock stadium moved to Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

A concert for the Rolling Stones has been moved up ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

According to the band’s public relations group, the show will be moved from Saturday to Friday.

All tickets for the show will be honored for the new date.

Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. and the band will go on stage at 8:30 p.m.

Dorian is forecasted to hit the east coast Florida as a Category 4 hurricane early next week.

