Rollerblader killed, 2 transported after car crashes into tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was rollerblading has died and two other people were transported to the hospital after a crashed into a tree in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene westbound on Northeast 10th Street, Wednesday, at around 5:45 p.m.

According to officials, the driver of a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and slammed into a tree.

The collision split the car in half throwing both the driver and the passenger from the car.

Debris from the car struck a passing rollerblader resulting in her death.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.

