Roller coaster at Daytona Beach Boardwalk stuck; 2 hurt after falling

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fire rescue crews responded to a roller coaster that suddenly derailed and became stuck in Daytona Beach, Thursday evening.

According to Fox 35, the call came in around 8:31 p.m. for a ride that ended up dangling from its tracks.

Crews are assessing the injuries of two people who fell 25 feet from the cart.

Other riders were still stuck on the ride waiting to be rescued.

