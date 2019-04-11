Rod impales car’s windshield, nearly misses driver in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rod fell off a truck on the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade and impaled the windshield of a car behind it, nearly missing the driver.

Teresita McConney was driving on the Dolphin Expressway Thursday near 107th Avenue at around 11 a.m. when debris began to fall from a pickup truck in front of her.

One item that fell from the truck was a metal rod that shot through the windshield of McConney’s Buick SUV.

“I heard the bang, I knew something hit me,” McConney said. “It was so fast that, that’s all I could see.”

She said the driver of the truck stopped, however, not to check if she was OK, but to pick up other material that had fallen.

“He picked up whatever fell from his truck and left. He had to have seen that he hit me,” McConney said.

Her daughter and son arrived to the scene to make sure their mother was safe.

They also wanted a closer look at what happened. The rod had entered the vehicle just to the right of the rosary hanging from the car’s rear-view mirror.

“I know it’s the turnpike but pull over,” daughter Tenielle McConney said. “That’s God. I’m thankful that my mom is safe because that’s like inches away from her seat,” daughter Tenielle McConney said.

McConney is hoping someone comes forward to report the driver with the loose load in his truck bed.

“Thank God, you know, it’s like, ‘I’m alive,’ and I was reborn because it was bad,” McConney said.

If you have any information on the truck or the driver behind the wheel, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

