FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The load from a dump truck spilled onto the highway in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened along Interstate 595 near Interstate 95 during rush hour, Tuesday morning.

Rocks spilled all over the interstate which caused traffic delays.

