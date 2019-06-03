Robbery suspect who led police on chase through Coral Gables identified

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have released the identity of the man suspected of robbing a coin laundry before leading officers on a chase through Coral Gables.

City of Miami Police responded to a call about a robbery in progress at Mary’s Coin Laundry along the 2700 block of Southwest 25th Terrace, at around 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

Officers were able to locate 31-year-old Yunier Lugo and attempted to stop him when he fled the scene.

He headed towards U.S. 1 and drove through the Brickell area before returning to U.S. 1.

One officer was able to get behind Lugo’s vehicle when he backed up his car, crashing into the police cruiser. He then drove forward and crashed into another driver’s vehicle before continuing to lead police on a chase.

In an attempt to elude officers he drove through a sidewalk just south of Virginia Street, but his vehicle ended up getting stuck between a tree and a telephone pole, according to the arrest report.

Lugo then backed up his vehicle and crashed into another officer’s cruiser.

Officials said he got out of the car through the passenger side door and tried to run, but he was taken to the ground by officers.

Lugo faces multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on an officer and attempting to flee from officers at a high speed.

He is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.

