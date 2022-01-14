SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody after police chased a robbery suspected along the Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking the right-most northbound lane along the Turnpike, just before the Northwest 74th Street exit, at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by Miami-Dade Police to help stop a burglary suspect.

Troopers ended up stopping him with a pit maneuver.

The chase was caught on dash cam video.

A tow truck could be seen towing a silver sedan from the scene.

7News cameras captured a man in a hoodie being placed in handcuffs.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

