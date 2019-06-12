Robbers steal several designer purses from Plantation store

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the robbers who stole several designer purses from a Plantation store.

The robbery happened at the store near 69th Avenue and Cypress Road in late May.

According to Plantation Police, one woman distracted an employee while the two men shopped.

Moments later, the crooks could be seen taking off with two Louis Vuitton purses and a Valentino bag.

The stolen items are valued at more than $1,500.

The crooks were seen fleeing in a black sedan.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

