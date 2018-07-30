Robbers caught on camera using stolen credit card

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for two armed robbers who were caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

Authorities released surveillance video of the crooks using the victim’s credit card at a Miami Walgreens last month.

Detectives said the robbers attacked the victim near Southwest 31st Avenue and 19th Terrace, taking his phone and wallet.

Those robbers are still on the run.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.