Robber steals valuables, points gun at Miami jewelry store employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami jewelry store employee came face-to-face with an armed crook during a robbery in which he stole a variety of items.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the robber tapping a weapon on the jewelry case, directing the employee to open it up. City of Miami Police said the armed robbery happened at Wilian Diaz Boutique, off Southwest Eighth Street and 66th Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Friday.

In the video, the crook appears to point a gun at the store employee the entire time of the robbery, despite her remaining calm and following his instructions.

According to store owner Wilian Diaz, the crook stole a variety of items, such as watches and earrings.

Speaking in Spanish, he said his employee is OK and was not physically hurt, and that calms him tremendously.

Diaz also said his focus is to work hard to get back what he lost during the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.