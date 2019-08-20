Robber flees from SW Miami-Dade Ocean Bank with undisclosed amount of cash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Southwest Miami-Dade bank.

FBI Investigators are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video holding a weapon, Tuesday.

Officials said the man entered an Ocean Bank branch on Southwest 146th Avenue and Southwest 56th Street and threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money.

Authorities set up a perimeter while they conducted their investigation.

Investigators believe he fled north with an undisclosed amount of money.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the FBI.

