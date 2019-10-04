Roadways reopen after crews cap gas leak in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the roadways in Miami Beach after crews capped a gas leak in the area.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue and TECO crews responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive just after 6 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the road where several emergency vehicles could be seen.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes affected by the earlier gas main break are now open. https://t.co/SRUNU7nZen — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 4, 2019

Residents in the area were advised to keep their windows closed as a precaution.

The roadway along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive from 23rd Street through 27th Street was originally expected to reopen at 9 a.m., but it wasn’t fully reopened until just after 5 p.m.

Police said fire crews were taking gas readings every 20 minutes.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

