Roadways remain flooded after storms ravage South Florida

A surge of storms on Monday has caused a lingering aftermath of flooded roads, drains overflowing and cars stalled out all across South Florida.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Interstate 95 at 79th Street on Wednesday morning where one red sedan could be seen stranded in the roadway with the driver’s side door open.

In Doral, more cars could be seen submerged as lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near 25th Street remained underwater.

A nearby business was completely surrounded by water with no way of employees getting into the building.

“My salespeople can’t get in at all,” said the business owner.

One worker got creative and could be seen trying to get around in a kayak to open a gate.

Others dealt with car troubles following the storm surges.

Sergio Rodriguez said he had to tow his car after making a wrong move.

“Hoping today it would turn on but [I’ve had] no luck,” he said. “I figured if I could get to the main street I would be OK, but by the time I got to the main street, it was so badly underwater that I just, I couldn’t turn back.”

Rodriguez is now left without a car but has advice for others.

“It’s better to wait it out, man,” he said. “It’s not worth the hassle. Now I gotta get a tow truck, I already filed a claim with the insurance. We’ll see how that goes.”

Some business owners said they are worried about Wednesday afternoon’s expected storm and what will happen to their properties.

