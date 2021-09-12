NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fiery crash in North Miami.

The crash took place outside the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Christian Day School near Northeast 135th Street and Sixth Avenue, early Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured pieces of a Mercedes sedan spread across the roadway.

Tires as well as the car’s engine could be seen charred in the middle of the road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The roadways have been closed while officials work to clear the scene.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Police have not revealed if there were any deaths in this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

