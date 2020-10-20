Roadways blocked off in Oakland Park due to police investigation

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies shut down parts of Northwest 44th Street between 31st and 35th avenues, early Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

A blocked off white car could also be seen within the perimeter, which seems to be the focus of the investigation.

Several crime scene investigation units continue to arrive on the scene.

7News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information on what led to the investigation.

