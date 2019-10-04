Roadway shut down as crews work to cap gas leak in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to cap a gas leak in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue and TECO crews responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive just after 6 a.m., Friday.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews remain on scene of the overnight gas main break. 🚧: Collins Ave and Indian Creek Drive from 23 to 27 Street is CLOSED.

🚒: @MiamiBeachFire taking gas readings every 20 minutes.

⚠️: Although area is safe, we ask that your windows remain closed. https://t.co/qJ6IaaIQiV pic.twitter.com/9EJDNdRJNY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 4, 2019

7SkyForce HD hovered above the road where several emergency vehicles could be seen.

Residents in the area have been advised to keep their windows closed as a precaution.

The roadway along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive from 23rd Street through 27th Street was originally expected to reopen at 9 a.m. but remains closed Thursday afternoon as the work continues.

MBPD said fire crews are taking gas readings every 20 minutes.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

