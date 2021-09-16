PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have cleaned up a chemical spill on a roadway following a crash in Pembroke Pines.

The chemicals spilled on the roadway near Southwest 69th Place and 196th Avenue, Thursday.

Four vehicles collided, including a truck, which were carrying pool chemicals.

Those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.