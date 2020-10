MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A road in Miami Lakes is flooded after a water line broke.

A water line near Gage Place broke and has caused heavy flooding in the area, Tuesday morning.

Police are on scene trying to assist drivers in finding alternate routes.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department responded to the scene and are working to repair the break.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.