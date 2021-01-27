Roadway closed as crews work to repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials said a 10-inch water main broke on Wednesday morning.

Eastbound SE 17 St is closed between SE 3 Ave and US 1/Federal Hwy as crews respond to a 10-inch water main break. Once the location of nearby utilities has been confirmed, crews will focus on isolating the break and stopping the flow. No impacts to water service at this time. pic.twitter.com/3AUx0HZYY8 — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 27, 2021

The eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street between Third Avenue and Federal Highway have been shut down as crews work on the scene.

City officials said there are currently no impacts to water service.

