Roadway closed as crews work to repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials said a 10-inch water main broke on Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street between Third Avenue and Federal Highway have been shut down as crews work on the scene.

City officials said there are currently no impacts to water service.

