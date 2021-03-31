Roadside memorial for victims of deadly New Year’s Day crash destroyed, video shared on social media

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial to victims killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve was desecrated by a vandal who posted their crime to social media.

The video posted to social media showed someone stomping, kicking and destroying the roadside memorial, Tuesday night.

The twitter account, which has since been deleted, also tweeted a video of, what appeared to be, someone urinating on the names of the four victims who died in a crash in West Miami-Dade.

The impact killed 21-year-old Yuhlia Barzaga, her boyfriend Christian Mohip and their friends Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar.

Florida Highway Patrol said the person who caused the crash was 16-year-old Alex Garcia.

Garcia turned himself into police on Monday. Troopers said he was driving over 100 mph when he slammed into the car.

“Blood samples that were obtained from the defendant shortly after the crash revealed that the defendant had both marijuana and alcohol in his blood,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

By Wednesday morning, a new memorial had already replaced the one destroyed.

It remains unclear who vandalized the memorial and who created the Twitter account.

Barzaga’s family said friends and family will gather at the memorial in honor of the four victims.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.