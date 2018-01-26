Roads to be closed for Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police will shut down roads in parts of Miami and Miami Beach as organizers prepare for Sunday’s Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon.

The closures are set to start Saturday at 5 a.m.

The marathon begins at the American Airlines Amphitheater in Downtown Miami and will wind its way across the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach before it circles back across the Venetian Causeway to Coconut Grove. The event will end at Bayfront Park.

About 20,000 runners are expected to participate.

