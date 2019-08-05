Roads shut down in Miami due to possible gas leak

MIAMI (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 33rd and 36th Street in Miami have been shut down due to a possible gas leak.
City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 1 p.m., Monday.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
