Roads shut down in Miami due to possible gas leak

MIAMI (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 33rd and 36th Street in Miami have been shut down due to a possible gas leak.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Southbound Biscayne Blvd. is closed between 33 and 36 Streets due to a possible gas leak in the area of 34 Street. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/po20JDU6ul — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

