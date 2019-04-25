Roads shut down after fatal crash involving tractor-trailer in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads have been shut down surrounding a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in Miramar.

Pembroke Pines police units responded to the scene near U.S. 27 just south of Pembroke Road just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: There is an accident on US 27 south of Pembroke Road in Miramar. US 27 & Pines Blvd south bond will be block. Drivers will be unable to drive west bond on Pines Blvd towards US 27. Please drive carefully. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 25, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a car could be seen partially underneath a tractor-trailer.

The car was said to have been dragged for approximately a quarter mile on U.S. 27 southbound lanes.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard southbound is blocked as well as northbound lanes before Pembroke Road.

