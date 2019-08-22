Roads set to close along SR 953 and Le Jeune Road in Miami-Dade due to railroad improvements

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced road closures in Miami-Dade County from Aug. 24 through 27 due to railroad construction.

The railroad crossing on State Road 953 and Le Jeune Road, between East 21st Street and 22nd Street, will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday and reopen after midnight on Tuesday.

The closures are scheduled to change due to weather conditions.

Crews will be working to replace the tracks and crossing area to improve ride quality.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured as followed:

• Drivers going north on East Eighth Avenue can turn left at East 21st Street, turn right at East 4th Avenue and turn

right at East 25th Street to continue to East Eighth Avenue.

• Drivers going north on East Eighth Avenue can also turn right at East 21st Street, turn left at East 10th Avenue, and

turn left at East 25th Street to continue to East Eighth Avenue.

• Drivers going south on East Eighth Avenue can turn right at East 25th Street; turn left at East Fourth Avenue and turn

left at East 21st Street to continue to East Eighth Avenue.

• Drivers going south on East Eighth Avenue can also turn right at East 22nd Street, turn left at East Fourth Avenue and

turn left at East 21st Street to continue until East Eighth Avenue.

For more information visit the FDOT website or call 305-470-5349.

