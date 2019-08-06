Roads reopened in Deerfield Beach after worker strikes gas line

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have capped a gas leak in Deerfield Beach that temporarily caused road closures.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located along Eller Street and North Federal Highway at around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday.
Officials took to Twitter shortly after to warn drivers to avoid the area as crews worked on repairs.
Rescue officials said construction workers struck a natural gas line feeding into a nearby Domino’s Pizza shop, leading to a precautionary evacuation of the surrounding businesses.
The north and southbound lanes of Federal Highway just north of East Hillsboro Boulevard were shut down as hazmat crews secured the scene, but the lanes have since reopened.
