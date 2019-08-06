Roads reopened in Deerfield Beach after worker strikes gas line

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have capped a gas leak in Deerfield Beach that temporarily caused road closures.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located along Eller Street and North Federal Highway at around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials took to Twitter shortly after to warn drivers to avoid the area as crews worked on repairs.

Breaking News worker hit gas line at Eller and Federal Hwy. Federal south and northbound shut down north of Hillsboro. Avoid the area. — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) August 6, 2019

Rescue officials said construction workers struck a natural gas line feeding into a nearby Domino’s Pizza shop, leading to a precautionary evacuation of the surrounding businesses.

Update to gas leak at Eller and Federal Highway. Leak has been sealed and roadways are back open. Thank you for your patience. — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) August 6, 2019

The north and southbound lanes of Federal Highway just north of East Hillsboro Boulevard were shut down as hazmat crews secured the scene, but the lanes have since reopened.

