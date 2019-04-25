Roads reopened after fatal crash involving tractor-trailer in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads surrounding a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in Miramar have reopened.

Pembroke Pines police units responded to the scene near U.S. 27 just south of Pembroke Road just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a car could be seen stuck partially underneath a tractor-trailer.

The car was said to have been dragged for approximately a quarter mile on U.S. 27’s southbound lanes.

Traffic Update: The southbound lanes of US 27, through Miramar, that were closed earlier this morning due to a crash are now open. pic.twitter.com/S0ORCMlklB — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 25, 2019

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Northbound lanes before Pembroke Road and southbound lanes of U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard were originally shut down but have since reopened.

