Roads reopen after crews work to fix downed powerlines in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The roads have reopened after crews worked to fix downed powerlines in Fort Lauderdale.

An outage was reported on Sunday night at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 20th Avenue.

The roads in the area were shut down as Florida Power and Light crews worked on repairs, but as of Tuesday morning the roads have reopened.

The cause of the damaged power lines was not released.

