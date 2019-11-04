Roads reopen after water main break in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a water main break that caused road closures in Medley.

Police officers and repair crews responded to the scene along Northwest 73rd Avenue and South River Drive just before 7 a.m. Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a worker could be seen standing in water flooding the sidewalk and roadway.

The repairs were completed at around 11:45 a.m. and the roadway was reopened.

