MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police said westbound traffic lanes have reopened after crews fixed a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Street and 14th Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., Monday.

UPDATE: NW 14 and 15 Avenue on NW 7 St has been reopened for normal vehicular traffic flow. https://t.co/TbxbmJ9xNI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 2, 2019

As of 1:49 p.m., drivers can once again travel along those routes as normal, according to Miami Police.

