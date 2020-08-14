Roads reopen after crews cap gas leak in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews worked to cap a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street at around 9 a.m., Friday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid the area of Biscayne Blvd between 20th – 22nd Street reference a gas leak. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/SddAZHl1ia — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2020

Rescue officials said a large pipe was struck by workers while they were excavating.

Three people were evacuated from nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Roads in the area were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

