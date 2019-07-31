Roads in Miami Beach shut down after wet concrete falls on parked cars

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16th Street in Miami Beach have been closed off after liquid concrete fell on multiple cars.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

In a video posted on Twitter by Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, several cars could be seen covered or splattered with concrete.

#TRAFFIC UPDATE: Southbound Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16 Street remains closed. No injuries reported during this construction accident. https://t.co/HLzSS8tAer pic.twitter.com/urFz9uxFep — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) July 31, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

