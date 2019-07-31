Roads in Miami Beach reopened after wet concrete falls on parked cars

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16th Street in Miami Beach have reopened after liquid concrete fell on multiple cars.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Marcos Sowinski was inside his white Mercedes C-class sedan when the concrete started falling on his car.

“I heard the noise, and it came and bang so hard,” he said. “I rolled inside the car as small as I could, and I kept feeling it coming down. Debris. Wood.”

Sowinski’s car was covered in concrete, and its front windshield had shattered.

In a video posted on Twitter by Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez, several cars could be seen covered or splattered with concrete.

“We discovered what appears to be a concrete pour gone bad,” Rodriguez said. “Several vehicles were damaged, extensively damaged, but thankfully, no one injured.”

UPDATE: Alton Road has now reopened. https://t.co/urG5TtXiXw — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) July 31, 2019

The Miami Beach Building Department stopped work at the construction site until crews made sure the site was safe.

Paramedics treated Sowinski at the scene. He said he’s had a few heart attacks during his life, and the Wednesday afternoon incident was another close call.

“They checked my heart rate, but still, it doesn’t go away just like that,” Sowinski said. “Super freaky, super, like you say, ‘Wow!'”

No injuries have been reported.

The roadways have since reopened.

