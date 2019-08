MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently working to fix a water main break in Miami Beach.

The eastbound lanes between Lennox and Jefferson avenues were shut down at around 7 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an intersection blocked off by traffic cones.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as hours later, crews continue working on repairs.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.