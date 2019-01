SEA RANCH LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) – A water main break in Sea Ranch Lakes left roads closed Monday.

The break happened at the intersection of the Florida A1A and Gatehouse Road that morning.

Both north and southbound lanes have been shutdown at the intersection as crews work on repairs.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to expected delays.

