Roads closed after contractor strikes water main in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads had to be shut down in Hialeah after a contractor struck a water main.

North and southbound traffic on Red Road, between West 21 to 32 streets, were shut down Tuesday morning.

East and westbound traffic is shut down at West 29 Street and Red Road, as well.

According to Hialeah Police, a contractor digging in the area hit a 54-inch water main, sending water all over the roadway.

Officials said the water caused a large sinkhole to form.

The repairs in the area are expected to take approximately two weeks.

A Non-WASD Contractor hit a watermain on Red Road and West 29 Street in Hialeah. This has resulted in road closures 🚧 and possible lower than normal water pressure during the repairs 👷‍. For more info 👉 https://t.co/SaeUdlCiVY pic.twitter.com/e93gJfWzjC — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) April 16, 2019

Residents in the area and in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County are warned of lower water pressure in the upcoming days.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) said water pressure will be increased from pump stations in the area in an attempt to mitigate the low pressure impact.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no boil water advisory has been issued.

