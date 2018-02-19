Roads around Stoneman Douglas High School reopen

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The roads around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school have reopened days after the school was closed following a shooting inside the school that killed 17 people.

Mourners could be seen leaving behind balloons, flowers and notes in memory of the victims in front of the school.

Although the roads have opened, when the school itself will reopen remains unclear.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said they have begun the process of deciding when to open the school.

“Our goal is to bring teachers back by the end of this week, and then hopefully have the students come back on Monday, the 26th,” Runcie told NBC’s Meet the Press. “We will make a decision on that within the next 24 hours or so.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson also addressed his students and the community saying that when the school does reopen, they will begin the healing process together.

“I promise you, I will hug each and every one of you, as many times as you need, and I will hold you as long as you need me to, for all 3,300 of you, and your families, and we will get through this together.”

