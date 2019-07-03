Road reopened after crash with entrapment in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Roads temporarily shut down in the area of a crash with an entrapment in Miami have since reopened.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 34th Street, just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said their technical rescue team also responded to the scene.

17 Avenue is now reopened. https://t.co/HnlzvMqfZd — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 3, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white pickup truck could be seen next to a building blocked off with caution tape.

It is unknown how many victims are involved in the crash.

