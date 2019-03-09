WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Road Ranger was involved in a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 22nd Street, just after 10 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the Road Ranger’s damaged vehicle facing against traffic and a smashed pickup truck that landed in the median.

However, it remains unknown whether or not this was a head-on collision.

As of late Friday night, officials had not specified whether anyone was injured, and if so, the extent of those injuries.

The FHP continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.