FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road ranger refused to go to the hospital after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the ranger declined to go to the hospital, but he was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

He is expected to be OK.

