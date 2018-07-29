MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre case of road rage left a Miramar Police cruiser with some minor damage — and the driver who recorded it with more questions than answers.

According to Miramar Police, the officer was driving down Interstate 75 when the driver of a light colored Nissan cut right in front of the cruiser just before the Miramar Parkway exit, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Austin Conley said he could not believe his eyes.

“Yeah, I just saw someone run into a Miramar Police car,” he is heard saying in the video.

Conley’s dashcam video rolled as the Nissan cut across three busy lanes of highway traffic, got in front of the cruiser and slammed on the brakes.

“[The driver of the Nissan] forced the police car from the very right-hand lane. They were probably 100 yards ahead of me when this happened, and I didn’t realize what was going on,” said Conley.

The footage shows the officer trying to change lanes, but the Nissan moves right along with him, continuing to block the squad car.

“By the time all this happened — they were in the right-hand lane, I was in the very left-hand lane — they went all the way over, and I almost got hit by the police car,” said Conley.

Conley was dumbfounded as to why the officer did not sound the sirens and pull over the driver of the Nissan.

“That was the weird thing about it. It didn’t look like there was any attempt by the person in the police car to even stop the driver,” said Conley.

A closer look at the dashcam video shows the Nissan was going so fast that a cloud smoke went up as the driver burned rubber.

“I almost got hit. There were other cars that almost got hit,” said Conley. “Somebody was mad.”

At one point in the video, the cruiser and the Nissan appear to pull over on the shoulder of the roadway. The officer never turned on the flashing lights.

Seconds later, the law enforcer is seen speeding off. The cruiser suffered some minor damage, but the officer was not hurt.

After all the chaos and confusion, Conley went back to check his camera to make sense of it all, but he remains baffled by the actions of both the officer and the driver of the Nissan.

“The person was trying to send the person in the police car a message. That’s basically what I got out of it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Miramar Police said they’re not sure why the officer didn’t just turn on the lights and stop the Nissan.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

