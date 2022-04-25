HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic delays are to be expected along the Turnpike after a tractor-trailer hit underneath an overpass in Hollywood.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near the Sheridan Street overpass, Monday.

Debris could be seen scattered in the road after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane-like piece of equipment hit underneath the Sheridan Street Bridge.

Traffic in the area has slowed as a result of the incident.

At least one vehicle was damaged by the falling debris.

Hollywood Fire Rescue has closed two lanes of traffic and is only letting one lane through.

The overpass has also been closed to traffic.

Building engineers are expected to visit the scene.

