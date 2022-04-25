HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-tractor trailer carrying an excavator that was too tall struck the underside of an overpass on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, resulting in heavy traffic delays.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near the Sheridan Street Bridge, Monday, afternoon.

The excavator scraped the bottom of the overpass, which knocked chunks of concrete onto the highway.

Traffic in the area was slowed as a result of the incident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was damaged by the falling debris.

A passenger in the vehicle that was hit was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Hollywood Fire Rescue closed two lanes of traffic and is only letting one lane through.

The overpass has also been closed to traffic.

Crews continue working to make sure the overpass is structurally sound. Until they believe it is secure, Sheridan Street will remain blocked off.

