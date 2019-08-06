Road closures in Deerfield Beach after worker strikes gas line

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have capped a gas leak in Deerfield Beach but the north and southbound lanes of Federal Highway just north of East Hillsboro Boulevard remain closed as hazmat crews secure the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located along Eller Street and North Federal Highway at around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials took to Twitter shortly after to warn drivers to avoid the area as crews worked on repairs.

Breaking News worker hit gas line at Eller and Federal Hwy. Federal south and northbound shut down north of Hillsboro. Avoid the area. — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) August 6, 2019

Rescue officials said construction workers struck a gas line feeding into a nearby Domino’s Pizza shop.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

