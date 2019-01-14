Road closures and new traffic patterns begin below 836, I-395 bridge project begins

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second diverging diamond interchange has opened below the Dolphin Expressway. Meanwhile, new road closures have begun as the Interstate 395 bridge construction project begins.

The area of Northwest 57th Avenue along the Dolphin Expressway is where the new diverging diamond opened Monday morning.

This is the second such traffic pattern created underneath the 836 to move traffic to the left side of the road, before returning back.

The first diverging diamond opened in August at 27th Avenue.

The new traffic patterns are part of a redesign project that includes the Dolphin Expressway, I-395 and Interstate 95.

This $802 million project will also include a bridge over Biscayne Boulevard to I-395.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation and Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, traveling along this expressway will be safer and more efficient.

This project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Drivers, in the meantime, are expected to pay attention to traffic signs, roadway markings and slow down their speed.

