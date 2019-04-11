Rita Case inducted into Entrepreneur Hall of Fame at NSU business college

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Auto magnate Rita Case was recognized for her success at a ceremony held at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

The H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship at NSU announced the 2019 class for its Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, Thursday night, and Case headlined the list of names among the distinguished inductees.

“It’s the highest honor that I’ve ever received for my business success and my business accomplishments,” said Case.

Case is the president and chief operating officer of the Rick Case Automotive Group. She is just the fifth woman in 30 years to be inducted into this prestigious hall.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.