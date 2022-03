SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s beloved eaglets will soon be ready to soar.

Ron Magill provided an update on the eaglets, Saturday night.

Rita and Ron’s eaglets are taking short flights to branches close to their nest.

Ron & Rita's eaglets will be fledging soon! They are now "branching" where they take short flights to branches surrounding the nest. They are "helicoptering" getting more and more altitude! Soon, their independent lives will begin! What an amazing journey this has been! pic.twitter.com/hOVaFcj3J2 — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) March 20, 2022

It won’t be long before the pair, who were born at the beginning of the year, will be ready to leave the nest for good.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.