(WSVN) - COVID is also the reason Macy’s is making changes in store hours.

The department store giant has trimmed down hours of operation.

They will now be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Updated hours only apply Monday through Thursday; weekend hours will remain the same.

These new hours are expected to last through at least the end of the month.

The company said they are preparing for a potential increase in cases among workers.

