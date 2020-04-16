Ring doorbell records man capturing alligator in front of Florida home

PORT RICHEY (WSVN) — A Ring doorbell captured the moment a group of strangers stepped in to wrangle up an alligator in front of a home in Port Richey.

Brandon Taylor shared video on Facebook showing the group trying to capture the small reptile that made its way in front of his home.

The group notice the Ring doorbell and remark on it.

“There’s an alligator at your door, sorry,” one man said.

“Don’t freak out. We’re not trying to do anything. Trying to capture the gator and throw him in the big lake,” another man is heard saying.

Ultimately, the group is successful in capturing the reptile and carry it out of view.

“This may be the most Florida thing ever to happen to us,” Taylor wrote on Facebook.

